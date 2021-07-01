Las Vegas police investigating shooting near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the 4700 block of Cooper Sage Street near Nellis Air Force Base in the northeast part of the valley.

Police say they received a call at 11:05 a.m. Arriving officers found a gunshot victim who was transported to UMC Trauma.

They were also notified that another possible victim related to the shooting was dropped off at North Vista Hospital.

This is an active investigation. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

