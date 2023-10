LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

Police said they are on scene near the University District at Maryland Parkway and E. Harmon Avenue. Officers said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of East Harmon Avenue.

Police did not provide additional details as of 11:29 p.m. but said a media briefing would be provided later.

KTNV will provide updates as police release them.