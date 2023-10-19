Additional knife, pool of blood found inside apartment by Las Vegas police after officer shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department observed an additional knife and a pool of blood inside a man's apartment after an officer-involved shooting occurred Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to a report of a "man armed with a knife" around 10:34 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Harmon Avenue Tuesday. During the briefing, police said 29-year-old Tristan Cooper called dispatch himself and told police he was "armed with a knife" before hanging up.

Dispatch tried to call Cooper again, but it went to voicemail. 25-year-old officer Jayce Metcalfe arrived at an apartment complex alongside another officer based on the initial call Cooper made.

The two officers located Cooper outside his apartment, where they confirmed that Cooper was still armed with a knife. Within seconds, Cooper is seen charging at officers while holding the knife, according to body cam footage.

Metcalfe fired eight rounds at Cooper, striking him four times. Momentarily, he fell to the ground but got up again and ran through the apartment complex before falling in the 1300 block of University Avenue.

At this time, an arrest team was formed, taking Cooper into custody safely. Once in custody, police began life-saving measures until

medical arrived and transported him to Sunrise Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The investigation revealed that Cooper had existing cuts on him before the police arrived at the scene. Also, police searched Cooper's home and found an additional knife and a pool of blood.

Cooper faces two counts of attempted murder on a protected person, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person and one count of resisting with a deadly weapon.

Metcalfe has been employed with LVMPD since 2022. Officials said he's assigned to the East Community Policing Division, South Central Area Command.

Police said he's been put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.