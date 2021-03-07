UPDATE: Coroner identifies body of man found in car on Paradise Road near Twain Avenue

UPDATE MARCH 8: The Clark County Coroner has identified the deceased man as 25-year-old Justin Irving from Las Vegas. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and it was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police say they were conducting a traffic stop in front of an apartment complex when they were approached by a woman who said a man had been shot.

The woman directed police to a vehicle inside the apartment complex. Medical personnel transported the victim to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the woman and man drove to the apartment complex where they met an unknown male who got into their car. At some point, the man was shot and the shooter left in a dark sedan.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it's investigating a homicide in the 3600 Block of Paradise Road near Twain Avenue.

Police say they will update the media and public with more details about 8:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

