Las Vegas police investigating early-morning homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they are investigating a homicide in the 8200 block of Gilded Crown.

At about 4 a.m. police say a call came in to 911 about a person that had been shot.

LVMPD says a preliminary investigation shows an altercation at the home led to the shooting.

A male in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The nearest major intersection is Cimarron and Desert Inn roads.

MEDIA BRIEFING BY LVMPD:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

