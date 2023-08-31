Watch Now
Las Vegas police investigating death of man in east valley Wednesday night

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 10:13 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 01:13:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a man found dead in the east valley Wednesday night.

Police said they are on scene in the 70 block of Parrish Lane near E. Charleston and N. Nellis boulevards.

When police arrived around 5:45 p.m., officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Homicide was requested," police said. "The investigation is ongoing. I have not heard any confirmation or denial that it's a homicide, and the responding Lt. should notify if there will be a briefing."

KTNV is headed to the scene and will provide more information as police release them.

