Las Vegas police investigating death of man in downtown area, suffered from 'unknown injuries'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers near downtown found an adult man suffering from unknown injuries Wednesday.

Police have been on scene at the 800 block of Searles Avenue since 3:35 p.m. after receiving a call of a sick or injured person. This is near Las Vegas Boulevard N. and E. Washington Avenue.

"Medical personnel responded and declared the mn deceased," police said. "This is currently an ongoing investigation."

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

