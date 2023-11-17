LVMPD: 30-year-old accused of open murder after stabbing, death of unhoused man downtown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested a 30-year-old man for the stabbing and death of an unhoused man downtown.
Police said they received a call about a "suspicious person" at the 800 block of Searles Avenue around 3:35 p.m. This is near Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Washington Avenue.
Arriving officers said they found a man, believed to be unhoused because of clothing and nearby population, lying near a sidewalk "suffering from an apparent stab wound.
Lt. Jason Johansson said officers observed a pool of blood by the man's upper torso and head area. Medical arrived and said the man died at the scene.
Police identified 30-year-old Lazaro Hernandez as the suspect in the stabbing.
Tuesday, police arrested Hernandez and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon.