Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting near Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting near Sunset Park.

Police say it happened shortly after midnight in the 3100 block of East Sunset Road. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found several people who had been shot.

One person was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other people are stable.

Police have not said how many people were shot or what the motive was.

Additionally, it is unknown if anyone has been arrested.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

