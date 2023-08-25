Las Vegas police investigating 'accidental shooting' in Strip area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an "accidental shooting" in the Las Vegas Strip area Thursday night.

Police said they have been on scene in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard near E. Flamingo Road since 9:49 p.m.

Police said one shot was heard at the scene. Officers arrived and said they found a retired LVMPD officer with a gunshot wound to the leg.

"At this time, it appears it was accidental," LVMPD said. "Officers are conducting preliminary investigation and interviewing witnesses."

KTNV will provide more details as it becomes available.