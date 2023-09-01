72-year-old retired officer 'accidentally' shot his leg at Horseshoe Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a retired officer is in "stable" condition after "accidentally shooting himself" inside Horseshoe Las Vegas Thursday.

Around 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 24, police said they received a call referencing an illegal shooting at Horseshoe, reported by casino security. Security told police that a subject was shot, and "it appeared to be an accidental discharge."

According to an investigation, police said 72-year-old Andrew Thomas Sutton Jr., a retired LVMPD officer, was walking on the casino floor and began to adjust his pants near the cashier cage.

He was then observed jumping and then collapsing to the floor. Police said bystanders started to render aid to Sutton.

An LVMPD supervisor, officer and community ambulance soon arrived, providing further medical aid and crime scene preservation. Officers said Sutton had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the scene was locked down, and medical transported Sutton to UMC Trauma where he was described to be in "stable" condition.