Las Vegas police investigate two separate murders late Monday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating two separate murders that happened late Monday night.

According to police, a man was shot in a parking lot near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue before 11 p.m.

Police believe the shooting was the result of an altercation between the victim and other people.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are canvassing the area speaking to witnesses and checking video surveillance of the area.

Just before midnight on Monday, Metro police responded to a second crime scene on South Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road.

Police received reports of an unresponsive man lying on a sidewalk.

When police arrived, they noticed the man had been beaten badly and was suffering from head trauma.

After examining the scene, police determined the man was most likely murdered. They called homicide detectives who have now taken over the case.

Police are asking the public to come forward if they know any information. People can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s statistics sheet, there had been 100 murders in the Las Vegas valley as of September 30th.

In 2021, there were 119 murders in the Las Vegas valley.