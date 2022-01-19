Employee calls police after 2 people with gunshot wounds approach east Las Vegas gas station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officers in Las Vegas are investigating a shooting after two people with gunshot wounds approached a gas station on East Charleston Boulevard.

Both people are expected to survive. According to the police, one person is in critical condition but stable and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say a constable was serving an eviction notice when they heard gunshots near Shiloah Drive.

A gas station clerk told police two injured people walked up to the nearby business on Charleston Boulevard between Mojave Road and the U.S. 95. The clerk called the police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact police at 702-828-3111 or call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

The story was updated with new information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

