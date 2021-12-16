Las Vegas police investigate shooting at hotel in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating a shooting at a hotel in the north part of the valley.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2:45 p.m. on North Rancho Drive near Lone Mountain Road.

Police said there is one "victim" involved. It is not clear at this time the extent of any possible injuries.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says one person is being detained.

13 Action News has a crew on the way, check back for updates.

