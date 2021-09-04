Watch
Las Vegas police investigate shooting at Desert Oasis High School after football game

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 11:13 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 02:17:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting at Desert Oasis High School after a football game on Friday night.

Desert Oasis is near Cactus Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard in the far south part of the valley.

Officers say a fight broke out in the parking lot of the school shortly after 9 p.m. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and shot multiple rounds into the air.

Nobody was hit and police say there are no injuries to report.

The shooter left the area.

Officers with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County School District Police responded.

