Las Vegas police investigate homicide after family received email stating he'd be found dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a homicide in the 2050 block of North Los Felis.

At about 4 p.m. an out-of-state person called police after receiving an email from a family member in Las Vegas stating that they'd be found dead inside their house, according to LVMPD.

A man inside the home was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

Lt. Ray Spencer with LVMPD says they believe this will be a murder/suicide investigation but it is too early to determine how the female died.

Both the man and woman were found in the bathtub of the home, along with a note detailing what possessions should go to certain people, according to Spencer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

