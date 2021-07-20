Las Vegas police investigate after dog found dead in cage on side of the road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 19 at about 1:18 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it received a report of a dead animal located in the roadway in the 1200 block of Torington Drive near Torrey Pines Drive and Washington Avenue.

At this time, police say it is unknown how the animal died and that this is an ongoing investigation.

Nevada Voters for Animals posted a video on its Facebook page they say is from the scene where the animal was found. The organization's video describes the animal as a white dog that was found in a metal cage on the side of the roadway.

WARNING THIS VIDEO CONTAINS IMAGES THAT SOME MAY FIND HARD TO SEE:

Police say further information will be provided at a later time.

