Las Vegas police in barricade situation with armed suspect in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is in a barricade situation in the southwest valley Wednesday afternoon.

The time of call to the police was around 12:49 p.m. Officers arrived to the 6300 block of Alpine Tree Avenue. This is near Rainbow Boulevard and Wigwam Avenue.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are on scene responding to the armed suspect.

"Injuries are unknown at this time," police said. "The public is advised to avoid the area."

