Las Vegas police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting east of Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday night.

In an initial statement after the shooting, Capt. Joshua Martinez said officers on routine patrol in the area of Liberace Avenue, formerly Karen Avenue, and Sherwood Street noticed a "suspicious vehicle" in the area.

Police witnessed the driver of the Jeep Liberty, hit another car that was parked on the street, Martinez said. When the driver got out to assess the damage, officers attempted to detain him.

During a press conference on Thursday, Asst. Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi identified the driver as 46-year-old Lee Derek Larson.

At that point, Martinez says Larson took off on foot and was pursued by police. During the chase, Martinez said the driver pointed a firearm at an officer.

The chase ended on Sherwood Street near the intersection with Sahara Avenue, where officers "gave him verbal commands to drop the firearm multiple times," but he refused, Martinez said.

"At that time, it caused officers to discharge their duty weapon, striking the suspect," Martinez said.

Yatomi said officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. Larson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thursday morning, the officers involved in the shooting near Sahara Avenue and Sherwood Street were publicly identified for the first time.

Officer Jae Maston, 29, has been employed with the department since 2021 and is assigned to the Tourist Safety Division of the Convention Center Area Command.

Officer Wesley Merren, 37, has been employed with LVMPD since 2021 and is assigned to the same division and command as Maston.

Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the fatal shooting.