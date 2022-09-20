Las Vegas police identify 2 officers involved in shooting 'suspicious person' in Enterprise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two officers involved in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's ninth officer-involved shooting of 2022 were publicly identified on Tuesday.

Officers Devonte Gleason and Marlon Salazar were placed on routine administrative leave while the department reviews the shooting.

Gleason, 29, has been employed with Metro since 2018, officials said. Salazar is 31-years old and has been employed with LVMPD since 2017. Both were assigned to the department's Community Policing Division in the Enterprise Area Command.

The shooting happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Enterprise, near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Serene Avenue, Metro officials said previously.

Officers patrolling the area noticed a "suspicious person" walking down the street, and attempted to stop him, said Capt. Carlos Hank with LVMPD's Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing.

"While they were making the person stop, the subject produced a firearm, and the officers engaged that subject with gunfire," Hank said.

The man was injured and transported to a local hospital, where at last update he was said to be receiving medical treatment.

Neither officer was injured.

As of this report, the man who was shot had not been publicly identified and LVMPD did not indicate whether he would be arrested or face charges.