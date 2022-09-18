LVMPD: Suspicious person draws firearm on Las Vegas police, police strike suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they are investigating their 9th officer involved shooting.

On September 17, 2022 at approximately 7:34 p.m., officers in the area of East Serene Avenue and Haven Street attempted to initiate a person stop on a suspicious person.

The subject produced a firearm and the two officers discharged their duty weapons. The subject was struck and he was transported to UMC Trauma where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

No other citizens or officers were injured during this incident. This is the 9th officer-involved shooting of 2022. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.

This is an ongoing investigation according to police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com