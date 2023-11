LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Police Department is giving the community a heads up ahead of active shooter training.

Police officials said it's scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Clark County Water Reclamation building, which is located 5857 East Flamingo Road in East Las Vegas.

According to police, there will be simulated gunfire and many police vehicles.

That's tentatively scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and wrap up around 1 p.m.