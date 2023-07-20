Las Vegas police have new 'robot dog' tech, revealed at foundation event as an investment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation hosted its 6th annual "Lunch with the Sheriff" event at Red Rock Casino Wednesday, showcasing its mission to support the department through technology, equipment, and training investments.

On display at the event were the latest gadgets that police use to help keep the community safe. Sergeant Brandon Borden of LVMPD highlighted their newly acquired robot dog, which will soon be deployed in the field.

"Our newly purchased robot dog is going to be in the field here really soon," he said. "We're working on getting the rest of the pieces working and training."

Sergeant Borden clarified that humans entirely control the robots, with no artificial intelligence involved.

"It's not doing its own thing," he said. "It's not thinking, for example; it's all controlled by us as a tool in the toolbox."

Mike Howard, vice president of the LVMPD's Foundation and a former Oakland police officer, highlighted the usefulness of such technology in de-escalating situations.

"Instead of sending an officer in harm's way to take on a robot or a potentially explosive situation, you send in the robots, hopefully, to minimize any loss of life and keep officers safe," Howard said.

Howard expressed amazement at the technological advancements, saying, "Back in the late 70s, we had nothing like this—wish we had something like this. This was like pipe dreams. So it's cool."

Sheriff Kevin McMahon also addressed the attendees, thanking the community for their support.