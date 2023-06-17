Watch Now
Las Vegas police: Girlfriend murder suspect turns himself in 2 weeks later

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 15:46:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say a 23-year-old murder suspect has turned himself in to authorities just under two weeks after a girl was shot and killed in North Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has announced Israel Zamora turned himself in to the Clark County Detention Center and was taken into custody on Friday.

Zamora now faces charges for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Our previous reporting, with more information on the initial June 3 incident: Police say man sought in homicide investigation shot girlfriend near Nellis Air Force Base

Police still urge anyone with more information related to the crime to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, people can use Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online here.

