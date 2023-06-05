Watch Now
Police say man sought in homicide investigation shot girlfriend near Nellis Air Force Base

23-year-old Israel Zamora described as 'hearing impaired'
23-year-old Israel Zamora is sought by police in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday morning near Nellis Air Force Base.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 15:30:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 23-year-old man suspected in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend is still at large on Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police are looking for Israel Zamora, who is considered armed and dangerous.

He's suspected in the fatal shooting early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Nellis Air Force Base.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 1:14 a.m. and located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near her apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman had not been publicly identified as of this report.

LVMPD officials noted Zamora is hearing impaired and known to communicate through sign language or an application on his phone.

Anyone who locates Zamora should contact police immediately.

Additionally, anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimstoppersofnv.com.

