Las Vegas police dress as leprechaun in school crosswalk to see if people stop

Police from different agencies were out making sure people paid attention to the leprechaun walking in a busy school crossing zone.
Posted at 7:20 PM, Mar 16, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police from different agencies were out making sure people paid attention to the leprechaun walking in a busy school crossing zone.

This happened today near Rainbow Boulevard and Dewey Drive.

Police say the intersection was chosen because it is near two schools.

Drivers who did not yield for the officer dressed as a leprechaun crossing the street were given tickets.

Tickets were also given to people walking outside the crosswalk.

So far this year 13 pedestrians have died on Clark County roads.

