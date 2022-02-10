Las Vegas police departments revisit pedestrian, bicyclist safety after series of traffic crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has had a rough start to 2022 for road fatalities; in fact, year to date, there have been 31 fatalities on Clark County road.

Eight crashes produced the 31 fatalities. While five of the crashes involved speed and/or alcohol.

To highlight road safety for pedestrians, police departments in Las Vegas are hosting their annual “Have A Heart: Stop for Pedestrians” on Thursday, February 10th from 8 am to noon at the mid-block crosswalk at Melville and Charleston, just east of Valley View.

Officers from Las Vegas Metro’s Traffic Unit, CCSD Police, North Las Vegas Traffic, Henderson and Nevada State Police will be looking for drivers who choose not to stop for an officer wearing a Valentine heart, crossing the street.

Drivers are given stopping distance for more than the posted speed limit, and those who do not stop, and stay stopped while the “valentine” is on their half of the road, will be given a citation for failure to yield to the pedestrian. Drivers who pass vehicles stopped for the pedestrian will also be cited for overtaking a vehicle stopped for a pedestrian.

Super Bowl weekend is one of the deadliest for alcohol related crashes, then add couples also celebrating Valentine’s Day prior to the Monday holiday, and the potential is high for impaired driving crashes.

As we head into this busy weekend, officers are urging everyone to make safe choices before they start to party, that includes making sure they have a safe way to get back home.

Officers also want to remind pedestrians to make sure drivers can see them, by wearing bright colors during the day and having lights and reflectors after dusk. They’re also asking that pedestrians cross at intersections or marked mid-block crosswalks whenever possible.

Drivers should also remember to always look twice when turning, for cyclists, both motorcycles and bicycles. Cyclists also need to make sure drivers can see them by using reflectors, lights, and bright colors during the day.