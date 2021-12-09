Las Vegas police continue holiday patrols at local shopping centers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police report they have started their holiday initiative since Thanksgiving week.

The initiative involves deploying officers throughout the valley for more of a presence in high-traffic shopping areas.

Officers are proactively patrolling shopping malls and the surrounding areas while responding to crimes or issues that arise, according to the department.

So far this year, officers have conducted over 1,900 vehicle stops and initiated 778 person stops.

During this year’s holiday initiative, authorities say officers have made 163 arrests, 80 of which were felony or gross misdemeanor charges.

Additionally, officers have issued 39 misdemeanor citations, 935 traffic citations and impounded five firearms.

During one of the investigations, police arrested two people who were targeting large electronic stores in different parts of the valley.

By working together with the stores and sharing intelligence, officers arrested the two who are currently facing multiple counts of theft and burglary.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it is devoted to providing safety to local businesses and shoppers during the holiday season.

Officials also say to help them by being their eyes and ears and to call the LVMPD if you see any suspicious activity.