Las Vegas police car involved in crash near Harmon Avenue, Pecos Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of East Harmon Avenue and South Pecos Road.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash is an LVMPD patrol unit which was occupied by one officer, according to authorities.

At this time police say, the officer has been transported to UMC Trauma as a precaution.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Sunrise Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

Harmon Avenue is closed in both directions west of Pecos.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

VIEW OF THE SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

