Las Vegas police asking iPhone users to update phones to avoid accidental 911 calls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking iPhone users to update their devices.

According to police, this is due to an issue concerning iPhones with crash detection. The department said phones are calling 911 without the phone being dropped or touched.

The department said that when 911 is dialed but disconnected before dispatchers can answer, operators call the number back to make sure it's not an emergency and the person doesn't need help.

Police said users can update their devices to the most recent available software update and help cut down on unnecessary call volume. They add if you are dialing 911 for an emergency, don't hang up before you are connected to an operator because it can create a log jam of calls and cause delays getting help.