Las Vegas police asking for public's help after 100 vehicles were broken into

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to identify any possible suspects after 100 vehicles were broken into in the southwest part of the valley.

WATCH: Las Vegas police reveal new details about series of vehicle break-ins

Las Vegas police release more details about series of auto burglaries

According to Summerlin Area Command Capt. Joseph Lepore, on Feb. 3 at 3:10 p.m., they received several reports of vehicles that had been burglarized at an apartment complex in the 8900 block of W. Post Road.

"Due to this occurring in the late hours of the evening, officers were unable to identify and contact every victim involved in this incident," Lepore said.

By Feb. 7, Lepore said they identified 70 vehicles that had been burglarized.

The next day, Lepore added that officers discovered 30 vehicles had been burglarized in the 9200 block of W. Charleston Blvd.

According to Lepore, officers were able to obtain surveillance video, which describes the suspect as a thin man that is 20-25 years old.

Lepore said they have increased surveillance and patrols in the area. However, they're asking the public to help.

"If you see something, say something and call 911," Lepore said.

He said you can also protect yourself by locking your car, taking your belongings, and hiding items that you store in your vehicle. Lepore didn't state what was taken from the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Summerlin Area Command detectives at (702) 828-9455 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.org.