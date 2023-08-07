Las Vegas police asking for help identifying shooting, carjacking suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of shooting someone during an attempted carjacking.

According to a crime alert issued on Monday, police said the incident happened on Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Grand Montecito Parkway.

Police said the suspect was spotted burglarizing vehicles in the area before he attempted to steal a car from someone. Investigators said during the attempted carjacking, a victim was shot. However, police said that person was able to get away from the suspect and had a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect is described as a man that's about six feet tall with a heavy build and long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a teal sweatsuit with red shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this incident is asked to contact investigators at the Northwest Area Command by email at NWACInvestigations@lvmpd.com or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.