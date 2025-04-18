Las Vegas police arrest suspect captured throwing dog in a dumpster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police confirmed to Channel 13 that a suspect has been arrested in the incident where a man was captured on video throwing a chihuahua into a dumpster.
The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Alexis Flores, according to police.
UPDATE:30-year-old Alexis Flores has been arrested in connection with this incident. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance. https://t.co/hAHxZPaoUb
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 18, 2025
The suspect was seen dangling a small dog into the trash on Monday, April 14.
The Vegas Pet Rescue Project shared shocking videoof the incident.
VIDEO: Warning, this video may be too disturbing for some viewers
According to authorities, the suspect walked up to the dumpster, threw the chihuahua inside and got back in his car. The driver made a U-turn and made sure to close the lid before fleeing the scene.
No further details have been provided, but we will keep you updated with the latest.