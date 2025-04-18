Watch Now
Las Vegas police arrest suspect captured throwing dog in a dumpster

Vegas Pet Rescue
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police confirmed to Channel 13 that a suspect has been arrested in the incident where a man was captured on video throwing a chihuahua into a dumpster.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Alexis Flores, according to police.

The suspect was seen dangling a small dog into the trash on Monday, April 14.

The Vegas Pet Rescue Project shared shocking videoof the incident.

VIDEO: Warning, this video may be too disturbing for some viewers

Video shows dog being thrown into a dumpster

According to authorities, the suspect walked up to the dumpster, threw the chihuahua inside and got back in his car. The driver made a U-turn and made sure to close the lid before fleeing the scene.

No further details have been provided, but we will keep you updated with the latest.

