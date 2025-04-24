Las Vegas police arrest man suspected of shooting and killing dog

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police arrested a man in connection with shooting and killing a dog in east Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Officers found 34-year-old Kevin Hoskins standing on the street while the dog was found with gunshot wounds, dead inside his kennel.

Authorities learned that Hoskins was making threats about killing the dog. Other individuals tried to intervene and get the dog away from Hoskins, but before the dog could leave the kennel, Hoskins shot the dog multiple times.

Hoskins was detained and booked into Clark County Detention Center for willful and malicious torture, maiming and killing of a dog and 13 counts of discharging a firearm within an occupied structure.