Las Vegas parent goes the extra mile for CCSD's Teacher Appreciation Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Clark County School District's Teacher Appreciation Week unfolds, one local parent is going above and beyond to ensure educators receive the recognition they deserve.

Stephanie Valdez, a substitute teacher in the Clark County School District and a mother of three, is on a mission to make teachers feel special this week.

"I see a glimpse of what teachers deal with every day. Knowing what they have endured this year alone, I wanted to do something so that the community could show teachers that they have their support," Valdez said.

To achieve this, Valdez created a spreadsheetthat includes 40 CCSD schools across the valley that currently do not have any organized appreciation events. She posted videos on social media to bring more attention to the cause.

"I created a spreadsheet because the schools in our community that do not have a parent organization to do something special for them for Teacher Appreciation Week could get the community's support," Valdez explained.

The spreadsheet features a contact person for each school to ensure that the goodies can be distributed.

Valdez's efforts are already making a difference, with many schools receiving donations and support from the community.