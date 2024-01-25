Las Vegas organizations offering seniors, working families help with their taxes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seniors and working families can receive free tax help this weekend.

The 18th Annual Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day Community Resource Fair will be on Saturday, Jan. 27. The Silverado VITA Coalition, the US Filipino Veterans Group, and Chicanos Por La Causa will host the event, which will be at Chicanos Por La Cause from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. That's located at 555 N. Maryland Pkwy.

IRS-certified volunteers will be there to help with free tax preparation services, taxpayer advocate service assistance, and community resources.

If you are looking to get your taxes prepared, event organizers said you should bring the following documents with you:

