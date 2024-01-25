Las Vegas organizations offering seniors, working families help with their taxes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seniors and working families can receive free tax help this weekend.
The 18th Annual Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day Community Resource Fair will be on Saturday, Jan. 27. The Silverado VITA Coalition, the US Filipino Veterans Group, and Chicanos Por La Causa will host the event, which will be at Chicanos Por La Cause from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. That's located at 555 N. Maryland Pkwy.
IRS-certified volunteers will be there to help with free tax preparation services, taxpayer advocate service assistance, and community resources.
If you are looking to get your taxes prepared, event organizers said you should bring the following documents with you:
- Valid driver's license or photo identification (self & spouse's, if applicable)
- Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification notices/cards for you, your spouse, and your dependents
- Birth dates for you, your spouse, and/or dependents on the return
- All forms W-2, 1099 and information for other income received
- A copy of last year's tax return and information for all deductions/credits
- Daycare payment records and daycare provider's Tax ID number
- Checking and Savings Account and Routing number(s)
- If filing jointly, both spouses must be present and sign the return
- Health insurance coverage information for all members of the household (if applicable)