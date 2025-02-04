Las Vegas organization collecting dresses and suits to help students attend prom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local nonprofit is making sure high school students don’t miss out on prom night due to financial struggles.

Project 150 is preparing for its annual Las Vegas Prom Closet, an event that provides free formalwear to students in need.

The nonprofit collects thousands of donated dresses, suits, and tuxedos to help students find the perfect outfit at no cost.

“These are students that want to attend prom but may have financial barriers to having access to formal attire, a dress that they will wear one time,” said Kelli Kristo, executive director of Project 150. “That’s where we step in and offer them support for them to pick out all of their attire for free.”

This year’s event will take place in March at the Sahara Hotel and Casino. Organizers expect to help thousands of students across the valley.

“It’s a sea of gowns in every color and every style and suits, and tuxedos, and to know that they get to have their choice is amazing,” Kristo said.

The effort relies on community donations—not just for the clothing, but also for storage. BMS Moving is providing space for the thousands of dresses and suits leading up to the event.

“This is the second year we’ve been able to do this,” Jeremy Green, general manager for BMS Moving said. “This is half of it so far. It’s such a good organization—we are proud to partner with.”

If you would like to donate formal wear to help this cause, you can drop clothing off at 3600 N Rancho Drive or 2605 E. Flamingo Road.

And, if you would like to sign up for the Prom Closet event, CLICK HERE.

