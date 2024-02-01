Las Vegas officials looking for artist to create wedding mural at Marriage License Bureau

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calling all artists!

Las Vegas officials want you to help them create a new look for the Marriage License Bureau. They are currently looking for a professional local artist to create a wedding-themed mural that will be outside the entrance to the building.

The artist will design a digital piece that can be transferred onto a wall wrap, made of vinyl. The mural will be about 40 feet wide by 14 feet high and will hang at the Regional Justice Center for at least a year.

"We were thrilled with our first mural and loved all the ways we were able to use it. [Jerry] Misko's work will remain a part of The Wedding Capital of the World's unique history," Lynn Marie Goya, the Clark County Clerk, said in a press release. "We are hoping to find another local artist who can capture the fun and glamour of Las Vegas weddings while putting their unique spin on our story. Over the life of the mural, the art and artist will be exposed to thousands of couples from around the world who will take this landmark image home with them as part of their Las Vegas love story."

The selected artist will receive $5,000 for the project under a work-for-hire commissioned arts agreement. The art will be owned by Clark County and be used for marketing purposes, including national and international press, in-house printing, graphics, t-shirts, luggage tags, clings, cups, and other items.

Interested artists can learn more about how to apply here. Artists can submit their applications by emailing them to CountyClerk@ClarkCountyNV.gov. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 29 at 12 p.m.