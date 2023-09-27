Las Vegas officials hosting 32nd Annual Disability Awareness Day celebration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas officials are hosting a free celebration in honor of the 32nd Annual Disability Awareness Day.

Event organizers said it will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, located at 720 Twin Lakes Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives from more than 30 organizations that serve the disabled community will be there to help attendees with things like employment, independent living, recreational activities, financial planning, legal services, adaptive equipment, transportation, housing, and benefits counseling.

There will also be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, live entertainment, door prizes, and a free lunch, while supplies last.

Event organizers said there will also be American Sign Language interpreters on-hand.