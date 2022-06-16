Las Vegas officials honored by American Red Cross after saving Henderson grandmother

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is hosting a ceremony to present the Life Saving Award to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Brandon Alvarado and Nevada State Police trooper Charles Abemathy.

Officer Alvarado and Trooper Abernathy were off duty when they witnessed a woman in distress. The woman, attending her twin granddaughters’ soccer game, lost consciousness and went into cardiac arrest, according to the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

While Trooper Abemathy did chest compression Alvarado monitored her breathing until an ambulance arrived and took her to a hospital.

“She was fortunate that her granddaughters’ coach was Officer Alvarado and his brother-in-law, Trooper Abernathy, was also nearby,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “She only survived because of the fast actions of these two off-duty first responders, and we are honored to present them both with the Red Cross Lifesaving Award.”

A ceremony for the two officers takes place on June 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada Chapter on 444 E. Warm Springs Rd.