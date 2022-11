NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is demolishing a building to make way for a new development, NLV Village.

The demolition of the last building to make way for this project is planned on Thursday around 8 a.m.

The NLV Village is said to be a 19-acre redevelopment project along Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard. This is the largest redevelopment project in history for the city according to officials.

Officials also say the NLV Village will bring 900 jobs to the valley.