Las Vegas nonprofit spreads holiday joy for hundreds of families at annual toy drive breakfast

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is the season of giving and on Saturday, the nonprofit Academics & Athletics Connection/LV Stars, Inc. and Clark Law Group hosted their 16th annual toy drive breakfast at the Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas.

The event brought together local families, particularly those from low-income households, for a festive morning of fun.

The event was filled with activities for children and families to enjoy including face painting, a bounce house, free haircuts, food, and games.

Organizers say the goal was to spread holiday cheer and help make sure that every child in the community receives a gift this holiday season.

“I just thank God that we were able to collaborate and come up with something to make things just a little bit better and a little bit easier for people,” said James Wroten, the founder of the nonprofit.

“I’m born and raised not too far from here so I grew up at these community centers. They were a lot smaller then and I got a chance to see them grow. It means a lot, we’re grateful that we’re able to participate in this capacity. It’s the holidays and we’re putting a smile on their faces,” said Jared Clark, managing partner of Clark Law Group, and co-sponsor of Saturday’s event.

Last year, thanks to generous donations, the nonprofit was able to provide toys to over 700 kids and 140 families.

If you'd like to help make a difference, donations are still being accepted.