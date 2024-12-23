Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas nonprofit spreads holiday joy for hundreds of families at annual toy drive breakfast

Las Vegas nonprofit spreads holiday joy for hundreds of families at annual toy drive breakfast
Las Vegas nonprofit spreads holiday joy for hundreds of families at annual toy drive breakfast
Posted
and last updated

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is the season of giving and on Saturday, the nonprofit Academics & Athletics Connection/LV Stars, Inc. and Clark Law Group hosted their 16th annual toy drive breakfast at the Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas.

The event brought together local families, particularly those from low-income households, for a festive morning of fun.

The event was filled with activities for children and families to enjoy including face painting, a bounce house, free haircuts, food, and games.

Organizers say the goal was to spread holiday cheer and help make sure that every child in the community receives a gift this holiday season.

“I just thank God that we were able to collaborate and come up with something to make things just a little bit better and a little bit easier for people,” said James Wroten, the founder of the nonprofit.

“I’m born and raised not too far from here so I grew up at these community centers. They were a lot smaller then and I got a chance to see them grow. It means a lot, we’re grateful that we’re able to participate in this capacity. It’s the holidays and we’re putting a smile on their faces,” said Jared Clark, managing partner of Clark Law Group, and co-sponsor of Saturday’s event.

Last year, thanks to generous donations, the nonprofit was able to provide toys to over 700 kids and 140 families.

If you'd like to help make a difference, donations are still being accepted.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH