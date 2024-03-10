Las Vegas nonprofit organization helping hundreds become safe drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas nonprofit is going beyond the driver's ed classroom to help educate young drivers and keep our valley roads safe.

Driver's Edge is hosting a hands-on defensive driving course at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway all weekend long.

"What we do is get young drivers behind the wheel and show them what happens in emergency situations so they are better prepared [for] the highway," said Jeff Payne, Founder and CEO for Driver's Edge.

Nearly 600 young drivers joined the free program to develop the necessary skills to respond to a variety of hazardous driving situations.

"What we do out here, though, is we actually try to include what is missing in driver's education. We get drivers behind the wheel and show what actually happens when a vehicle loses traction and goes into a skid, what do ABS breaks do, what do you need to do to maybe avoid an obstacle in front of you, all of these experiences that aren't traditionally part of drivers education but also experiences that could save your life out there on the road," Payne said.

Payne added that car crashes are the number one killer of Nevada teens and hopes by connecting with young drivers on their level, it could help keep roads safe.

"Right now, you literally drive down the block and 'OK. You're good enough. There you go,'" Payne said. "It shouldn't be that way."

"It's totally useful," said Logan Ramsey, who took the lesson Saturday.

Ramsey recently got his permit and is hoping to get his license in May. But like many young drivers, he still has a lot to learn before getting in the driver's seat alone.

"I've only been driving for a little bit so this is stuff that is completely new. I haven't driven like on the freeway or anything, so being able to [do] stuff like this in situations that are very based like on the weather and stuff like that, it's just not what I expected. It's different. It's new. It's totally important," Ramsey said.

He said Saturday's lesson has been helpful and can be useful in the busy streets.

"I wanted to come here because just in case something were to happen, I figured, it will help a lot," Ramsey said.

The program also teaches people about pedestrian safety, the dangers of drunk driving, and the dangers of distracted driving.

"In real life, you don't get a second chance sometimes. This is a chance to experience it in a controlled environment-- something that might save his life or someone's life," said Kevin Ramsey.

Driver's Edge will be hosting another lesson in April.

For more information on how you can join the hands on experience, visit DriversEdge.com.