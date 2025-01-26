Las Vegas nonprofit helps animals displaced by California wildfires

Shelters in Southern California are in dire need of space after taking in animals that were left homeless by wildfires in the area.

A Las Vegas nonprofit is answering the call for help and opening its doors to needy animals.

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions received 22 cats and kittens from the Los Angeles-based rescue Frost Fund on Saturday.

"As we all know, there are these raging fires still going on right now, and they have caused so much destruction and chaos for both people and animals in LA, so these cats specifically, these are cats that were taken from LA shelters to make room for incoming animal during this time to have space," said Brittnei Schaeffler, CEO of Frost Fund.

Schaeffler made the nearly 300-mile trek from the Los Angeles area to Las Vegas to transport a van full of cats.

She is hopeful the cats will have a better shot at a new life.

"We are not only bringing them to a rescue out of a shelter where they can have better hope at adoption and more freedom, but we are also providing hope to people who need the space to keep their animals safe during this real tragic time in LA," said Schaeffler.

"We give these cats as long as it takes to find their right now," said "Mackenzie Dean, Operations Coordinator at Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions.

Dean tells Channel 13 this is the second delivery of cats the nonprofit has received from California.

The organization has received a total of 34 and has been successful at getting them adopted.

"Great community that stands behind us, and when we have the need, and need the extra help, they are always there for us, which has been phenomenal," said Dean.

Homeward Bound said it's always extended a helping hand to shelters in need around the valley, and offering that help to our neighbors in California was no exception.

"Helping free our space was the best way to do that for us to do that by taking in these new kitties," said Dean.

In the meantime, Schaeffler told me she would be on standby if more pets needed to be transported.

However, she is currently on the hunt for a full-time van where she can make the deliveries a lot quicker.

"Transports like these are so important because, as we can see, it saves lives. This vehicle right here, Frost Fund rented for this transport. However, we have a huge need to get a vehicle, a transit vehicle like this for our 501c3 nonprofit. It's going to allow us to respond much more quickly during these times of emergency to help organizations, to help animals, to help people. We are really looking for anyone who wants to donate toward frost funds to help us get one of these of our own," said Schaeffler.

For more information about Frost Fund, you can visit their website FrostFund.org or visit their Instagram @frost_fund.

If you want to help Homeward Bound, visit their website https://www.homewardboundcats.org.