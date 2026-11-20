LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas nonprofit is asking the community to help make the holidays brighter for children in foster care through its annual Angel Wings gift drive.

The Children's Foundation of Las Vegas, formerly known as the CASA Foundation, works year-round to support children in foster care by providing tutoring and helping meet needs that might otherwise go unmet.

During the holiday season, the organization focuses on making sure children have gifts to open.

Through the Angel Wings gift drive, community members can sponsor a child by purchasing items from their holiday wish list. The lists highlight each child's most-wanted gifts and generally range from $75 to $100.

Dawnelle Gallo, president of the Children's Foundation of Las Vegas, said more than 600 children have registered for this year's effort. She said the foundation's goal is to serve as many children in care as possible.

There are more than 3,000 children in foster care, according to Gallo. She is encouraging people who know a child in foster care or someone who has aged out of the system to reach out to the foundation about registering.

People can also support the effort by making a direct donation or volunteering.

The foundation's gift distribution events are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 12.

Community members can drop off donations at these locations:



BPM

Carl's Donuts

Center for Spiritual Living

Holland & Hart

KNTV

Square Salon and Atelier Salon

Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Church

TruFusion – Downtown Summerlin

Viva Hair Studio – Charleston Boulevard

Zumiez – Fashion Show Mall

Zumiez – Galleria at Sunset

Zumiez – North Premium Outlets

More information about sponsoring a child, donating or volunteering is available at CFLV.org.