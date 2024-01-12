Las Vegas non-profit building affordable housing to help meet demand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas non-profit organization is working to build more affordable housing complexes in Southern Nevada.

In the southwest valley, on Buffalo Drive and Cactus Avenue, Nevada Hand is transforming an empty dirt lot into a 125-unit community for seniors.

"We're excited here to be breaking ground," said Wally Swenson, Nevada Hand's Vice President of Community Affairs. "The only day that I'm more excited about than breaking ground is the day, we call it key day, when we give keys to the residents when they can move in."

Swenson put on his hard hat and got to work with his team. They broke ground this week on the Buffalo Cactus Senior Apartments, as they try to keep up with the growing demand of affordable housing.

"We have a housing crisis throughout the nation and we have one locally. We have one statewide. 84,000 is the gap between what we currently have and what we need," Swenson said.

Nevada Hand has several projects designed to bridge that gap. They're currently building 2,000 affordable units and already have a community of 5,000 units serving 8,000 seniors and families.

Valina Wilson lives in senior housing but said she's been on a list for a year and a half to get affordable housing. She says none have been available for her and she's had to make lifestyle changes.

"You're struggling now, every month, and cutting out things you shouldn't have to cut out," Wilson said.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the average one-person household adjusted income is around $60,700 in the valley. The new complex is for people in the low to very low income range. Swenson said that includes people making between $20,000 - $35,000, which means rent is cheaper.

"Our average rent across our portfolio, 5,000 units, 8,000 people, is $789 a month so that's a drastic difference between the market rate rent and what we have here," Swenson said.

By comparison, the average rent in the valley is around $1,200 - $1,400 for a one-bedroom apartment in the valley, with some exceptions. Nevada Hand said they're dedicated to bringing more affordable housing to Southern Nevada and will break ground on several new communities in the coming years.

Since Nevada Hand is a non-profit, Swenson said they accept donations and use that money towards their services. That includes shuttle services for their tenants and even their food bank services. If you'd like to donate to help continue their services, click here.