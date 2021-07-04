Las Vegas neighborhood shows its patriotism on 4th of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of people are celebrating this 4th of July in Las Vegas.

This year, there’s plenty of options to watch fireworks and have fun with your family.

RELATED: Fourth of July events & fireworks in Las Vegas | 2021

Some neighborhoods are also throwing their own kind of celebration, even though they don’t have parades.

Residents living close to Craig Road and Rainbow Boulevard decided to embellish their homes with patriotic flags.

David Galbreath has seen how his neighborhood has changed over the last 17 years. He walks around it every day and wanted to bring that sense of community to the rest of the neighborhood.

“A whole bunch of us neighbors decided we needed to know everybody else, so we all decided that we would put all of them together and we put it in and we want people to know that we're here," shared Galbreath.

Last Thursday, several homes already had the flags and residents said this is bringing also a sense of pride and joy for this country.

"Because I'm free to do so, I am free to do so. Only in America. God Bless America," said Ricky Valdez.

For others, it's also a reminder that you're not alone and that a helping hand could be as close as next door.

“I've lived in a different neighborhood and I didn't know my neighbors, and I met these guys in the first day and then I met Liza the next day and then Dave, so yeah, that's been really great, because I've only lived here in this place a year and a half," shared Geri Hunt, a Marine veteran.

While the differences at each house may stand out, folks here say the diversity in the neighborhood is what makes them strong.

Tomorrow they will bring down those flags, but the camaraderie will continue in that neighborhood.

