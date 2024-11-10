Las Vegas Natural History Museum to host "A December to Remember"

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is hosting "A December to Remember," a curated community exhibition from Nov. 14 to Dec. 31.

The exhibition features diverse exhibits, workshops and performances created by community groups and civic organizations.

Cultural workshops will be starting Nov. 29.

The exhibition will showcase customs from various local ethnic groups and religious cultures.

A reception will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, participate in winter-themed science activities, and more.

Entry to the reception is available by donating one item per person on the personal hygiene list below:



Personal hygiene: Toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, bar soap, deodorant, shaving products, travel-size toiletries



Baby products: Diapers, baby wipes (baby formula is also accepted; however, it must have a 90+ day shelf life)



Paper cleaning items: Toilet paper, paper towels, plastic storage bags (e.g., baggies/Ziploc bags), disposable eating utensils

Guests can also make an online donation here.

