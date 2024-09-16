Las Vegas Natural History Museum to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special exhibition running from Sept. 1 to Nov. 2, culminating in a closing reception on Nov. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum’s programming, featuring visual art and cultural presentations, is designed for all ages and focuses on celebrating Hispanic traditions.

The exhibition, curated by Nevada Arts Council Teaching Artist Vanessa Maciel, highlights visual art and poetry from local artists.

A closing reception will be held at the museum, with artists including Antonio Gomez and Pablo Gonzalez Flores showcasing their work.

“Hispanic and Latino communities have and continue to make significant contributions locally and nationally,” said Grace Njoroge, the museum's education director. “We are honored to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting local artists and collaborating with Grupo Literario Comala and community artists to teach about Hispanic culture."

The program is funded in part by a grant from Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Antonio Gomez, one of the featured artists, reflected on his journey.

“Coming here at the age of 13, I was working the fields. It wasn’t easy. I didn’t even think I could go to college,” Gomez said.

He said he hopes his artwork will inspire others to pursue their dreams.

The exhibition and reception are included with museum admission. General admission is $14 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-11.

For more information on scheduled presentations, visit lvnhm.org.

