Las Vegas Natural History Museum celebrates 33rd anniversary with community birthday party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Natural History Museum, a community staple for over three decades, is celebrating its 33rd anniversary with a community birthday party on July 13.

The event will feature fun, learning, and community spirit — including complimentary ice cream and a 50% discount on museum admission for the day.

Looking back in time

The museum, which first opened its doors in 1991, has been a significant part of the Las Vegas cultural corridor.

"In 1989, a small group of citizens got together to preserve a collection so that the community continues to benefit from educational resources, and then in July 1991, we opened our doors in the cultural corridor of Las Vegas," said Grace Njoroge, Education Director for the museum.

Looking at the future

Saturday's celebration promises to be both educational and a great way to escape the summer heat.

"There’s going to be a ton of learning happening in this space in a fun way," Njoroge said. "It's a good way to prevent that summer melt; we are out of school, we need something to do as a whole family, so being able to come in and learning for all ages is what is going to be happening here."

The birthday party will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include crafts, science experiments, "Story Time with Dinos," and more.

Visitors will also have the chance to win a museum gift basket in raffles and take memorable photos with their favorite museum characters.

“Our 33rd anniversary is a testament to the enduring support and enthusiasm of our community,” said Laurie Thomas, Executive Director of the Las Vegas Natural History Museum.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone with a day of fun activities that highlight our commitment to education and family engagement. We extend our gratitude to Anderson Dairy for their generous donation and to all our visitors who have made these years so special.”

Discounted museum admission for the celebration is $3.50 for children ages 3-17.

To buy tickets, visit the Las Vegas Natural History Museum website or at the door.